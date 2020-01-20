Pakistan Army rescues 22 students stranded in snow-hit Rattu

Pakistan Army on Monday rescued 22 students of LUMS stranded in snow-hit Rattu in Gilgit to Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the students were stranded at Rattu in Gilgit for the past five days and the LUMS administration had requested Pakistan Army for help. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had directed for their immediate help-lifting after LUMS administration approached the Army for help.

All students including 13 boys and nine girls have reached Rawalpindi and on the way to their homes.

