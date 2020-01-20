Pakistan Army rescues 22 students
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan Army rescues 22 students stranded in snow-hit Rattu

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Pakistan Army on Monday rescued 22 students of LUMS stranded in snow-hit Rattu in Gilgit to Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the students were stranded at Rattu in Gilgit for the past five days and the LUMS administration had requested Pakistan Army for help. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had directed for their immediate help-lifting after LUMS administration approached the Army for help.

All students including 13 boys and nine girls have reached Rawalpindi and on the way to their homes.

Pakistan Army rescued twenty-two students of a private university from snow hit Rattu, Gilgit.

Students had gone skiing to Gilgit and were stranded for the last 5 days due to heavy snow and landslides.

The university’s administration approached the Pak Army for help after which Chief of Army Staff directed the rescue teams for immediate helicopter lifting off the stuck students.

All students, including thirteen males and nine females, have reached Rawalpindi and are on way to their homes.


Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Anwar Majeed says he is no longer the head of Omni Group

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Anwar Majeed has distanced himself from the Omni Group and said that due to his poor health, he is no longer fulfilling his responsibilities there. They have requested the court to take back the suo motu notice and stop the FIA from investigating the Omni Group’s bank accounts and assets. The FIA has filed an […]
PAKISTAN

Over 500 corrupt people arrested during last one year: Chairman NAB

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal has said that NAB apprehended 503 corrupt people during last one year to recover looted money and to bring them to justice. In a statement, he said “During 2018 the Bureau received 44,315 complaints, authorized 1,713 complaint verifications, 877 inquiries and 227 investigations and recovered two thousand five […]

European Parliament
HEADLINE

EU calls for Negotiated Settlement of Pakistan -India Disputes

Posted on Author Desk Staff

LONDON – Vice President of European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo has said that people of Pakistan should be proud of their forces for defeating terrorism in the country to a great extent. In an interview with APP, in Lahore on Sunday, he said that Europe understands the need to eradicate poverty as poverty can make […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.