The Gilgit Baltistan Elections have produced a closely watched political contest, with unofficial results indicating that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is leading the race. The party reportedly secured victory in 10 of the 24 directly contested seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the outcome remains significant because it could shape the next regional government and determine the chief minister’s position. As results continue to emerge, political parties have also raised concerns about transparency and election procedures.

Gilgit Baltistan Elections Put PPP Ahead

According to unofficial results, PPP won 10 constituencies, making it the largest party in the initial count. PML-N followed with six seats, while independent candidates secured seven constituencies, including two backed by PTI.

In addition, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen managed to win one seat. Polling concluded peacefully on Sunday evening under extensive security arrangements across the region.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats. Of these, 24 are elected directly, while six seats are reserved for women and three for technocrats and professionals.

PPP Raises Gilgit Baltistan Elections Concerns

Despite its lead, PPP alleged delays in the issuance of Form-45 documents. These forms contain official vote counts prepared by presiding officers at polling stations.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari reportedly contacted election authorities regarding the issue. Furthermore, party spokesperson Shazia Marri stated that delays in providing Form-45 were unacceptable.

She also claimed that voter lists were altered and some polling stations were relocated before polling. According to her statement, these actions raised concerns about possible irregularities in the electoral process.

PPP leaders additionally alleged that officials faced pressure regarding election documentation. However, election authorities have not publicly confirmed these allegations.

PTI Questions Gilgit Baltistan Elections Transparency

PTI also expressed concerns about the electoral process. According to a party statement, its candidates were leading in several constituencies based on early unofficial counts.

However, PTI claimed that voting figures from certain polling stations later showed unusually high turnout rates. The party stated that some ballot boxes reportedly contained between 700 and 800 votes, prompting questions about transparency.

Additionally, PTI alleged that polling agents were not issued Form-46 documents in some areas. The party described this as a violation of election procedures and demanded immediate release of authentic polling station results.

PTI further called for investigations into any suspicious polling activity and urged election authorities to ensure transparency throughout the counting process.

Hafeezur Rehman And Amjad Hussain Emerge

The contest for the chief minister’s office is attracting significant attention. Two prominent names have emerged as leading contenders.

Advocate Amjad Hussain of PPP remains one of the strongest candidates following his party’s performance. He has previously served as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and the Gilgit-Baltistan Council.

On the other hand, Hafeezur Rehman of PML-N is also a major contender. He previously served as chief minister from 2015 to 2020 and campaigned on promises of development projects and improved governance.

As a result, coalition negotiations and reserved seat allocations may play a crucial role in determining the region’s next chief executive.

Election Commission Oversees Voting Process

Election officials reported that polling remained largely peaceful across Gilgit-Baltistan. Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan visited several polling stations to review security arrangements and voting procedures.

Moreover, authorities highlighted strong voter participation, particularly among women. Officials stated that all necessary measures were taken to ensure a transparent and orderly election process.

The region established 1,391 polling stations, including hundreds classified as sensitive or highly sensitive. Therefore, thousands of additional police personnel were deployed to maintain security during voting.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari And PML-N Campaigns

Before polling day, major political parties conducted extensive campaigns across the region. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to support his party’s vision for constitutional rights and employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders emphasized infrastructure development, governance reforms, and public service projects. Former chief minister Hafeezur Rehman highlighted his party’s previous development record during campaign events.

At the same time, PTI continued campaigning through independent candidates after contesting without its traditional electoral symbol.

Gilgit Baltistan Elections Await Final Outcome

While unofficial results place PPP in the lead, the final political picture remains incomplete. Reserved seats and possible coalition arrangements could significantly affect the formation of the next government.

Furthermore, allegations raised by PPP and PTI may continue to attract attention as election authorities finalize results. For now, the Gilgit Baltistan Elections remain a key political development with implications for the region’s future governance and leadership.