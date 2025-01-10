Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flights to Paris after a gap of four and a half years, ARY News reported. On Friday, flight PK-749 departed from Islamabad International Airport, carrying 300 passengers, including the airline’s acting CEO.

A simple send-off ceremony was held at the airport, attended by Defense and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA’s Acting CEO Khurram Mushtaq, and Secretary Aviation.

PIA had previously been banned from European airspace after the European Aviation Safety Agency suspended its permit due to concerns over pilot license authenticity following a tragic crash that claimed 97 lives.

The acting CEO announced ambitious plans to revive the airline’s fleet, aiming to operationalize more aircraft by next year. Of PIA’s 34 aircraft, only 16 were functional, but recent efforts have raised this number to 19, including a Boeing 777, an Airbus 320, and an ATR. The airline is targeting a fleet of 24 operational aircraft within the next six months.