Zubair defeats South Korea’s LowHigh 5-0 in the grand final to claim the world championship and a $250,000 prize after a dramatic run through the tournament.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Zubair has won the Tekken 8 championship at the Esports World Cup in Paris, defeating South Korea’s LowHigh in the grand final to become the latest world champion of the globally popular fighting game.

Zubair completed a dominant 5-0 victory over LowHigh in Saturday’s final, securing the championship after a remarkable tournament run that initially appeared uncertain during the early stages.

The Esports World Cup celebrated the Pakistani player’s unexpected rise to the title on social media, describing his victory as a stunning turnaround after he narrowly survived the opening phase of the competition.

The tournament was held from August 5 to 8 and brought together some of the leading players in the international fighting-game community.

Zubair’s path to the final included a series of high-profile victories, most notably against fellow Pakistani star Arslan “Ash” Siddique.

During Friday’s second group stage, Zubair defeated Arslan, one of Pakistan’s most recognised esports players and an established name in the global Tekken scene.

The two players met again on Saturday in a tense semifinal that went down to the wire. Zubair eventually prevailed 5-4, securing his place in the grand final while eliminating one of the tournament’s most decorated competitors.

Arslan has built an exceptional record in competitive Tekken. The Lahore-born player is an eight-time Evolution Championship Series winner and one of the most prominent Pakistani figures in international esports.

His latest meeting with Zubair came only weeks after another major achievement.

In June, Arslan won the 2026 Evo tournament in Las Vegas, regarded as the world’s largest fighting-game competition, claiming his fourth consecutive title.

But in Paris, it was Zubair who produced the decisive performance.

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After edging through the earlier stages and surviving a dramatic semifinal against Arslan, he faced LowHigh in the championship match and delivered a completely one-sided performance.

The 5-0 scoreline gave Zubair the world title without dropping a game in the final and completed an impressive rise through the competition.

His victory also came with a substantial financial reward. The newly crowned champion received $250,000 in prize money for winning the Tekken 8 competition.

Arslan, meanwhile, finished fourth after losing the third-place decider against Australia’s Yagami.

The result highlights the growing presence of Pakistani players on the international esports stage. While Arslan has been the country’s most recognisable Tekken competitor in recent years, Zubair’s breakthrough at the Esports World Cup provides another major achievement for Pakistan’s fighting-game community.

Tekken remains one of the world’s most established competitive fighting-game franchises, with a large international player base and a long history of professional tournaments.

The Esports World Cup in Paris also featured competitions across several other major titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Street Fighter and Valorant.

Zubair’s victory now adds another major international title to Pakistan’s growing esports record and gives the country a new world champion in one of the industry’s most competitive fighting games.

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