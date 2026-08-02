Business leaders, policymakers and federal ministers gather in Islamabad to discuss industrial growth, economic reforms and sustainable development.

ISLAMABAD — Danish Aman represented Pakistan’s leather industry at the inaugural Pakistan Economic Conference organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), joining policymakers, business leaders and government representatives for discussions on the country’s economic future and industrial development.

The conference brought together leading voices from the public and private sectors to explore strategies aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s economy, promoting industrial expansion and improving long-term competitiveness. Participants exchanged views on policy reforms, investment opportunities and measures to support sustainable economic growth.

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More than 100 words into the event coverage, Danish Aman highlighted the presence of Pakistan’s leather sector at a national platform focused on shaping the country’s economic direction. His participation reflected the industry’s commitment to contributing to policy discussions and supporting initiatives that enhance exports, manufacturing and value-added production.

The conference was attended by former Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz, prominent business leader S. M. Tanveer, and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, alongside senior representatives from various industries and government institutions.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors, addressing challenges facing industry, and identifying opportunities to improve Pakistan’s economic resilience through innovation, investment and sustainable development.

The gathering also underscored the importance of continued engagement between policymakers and industry stakeholders in developing practical strategies to accelerate economic growth, encourage industrial competitiveness and create a more business-friendly environment across Pakistan.

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