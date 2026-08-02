The prominent businessman announces his decision to join the Pakistan Peoples Party during a press conference hosted at his residence in Karachi.

KARACHI — Saeed Mohammad, a prominent businessman, has announced his decision to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during a press conference addressed by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro at his residence in Karachi.

The event brought together party leaders, supporters and members of the business community as Nisar Ahmed Khuhro outlined the party’s political vision and welcomed Saeed Mohammad into the PPP. The announcement marked a notable addition to the party’s ranks from the business sector.

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More than 100 words into the event, Saeed Mohammad formally declared his affiliation with the Pakistan Peoples Party, expressing his confidence in the party’s leadership and future direction. Party officials welcomed the move, describing it as a positive development that would strengthen the PPP’s engagement with the business community.

Speaking at the press conference, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro welcomed the businessman into the party and reiterated the PPP’s commitment to public welfare, democratic values and economic development. He said the inclusion of professionals and business leaders would contribute to broader public engagement and strengthen the party’s organisational network.

The press conference concluded with party leaders expressing optimism that the new political association would support the PPP’s efforts to expand its outreach and address issues affecting the people of Sindh.

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