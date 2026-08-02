August 2, 2026

AJK Elections Polling Continues Peacefully Across Balochistan in Second Phase

Web Desk August 2, 2026

Voters in nine districts, including Quetta, cast ballots for LA-24 Jammu-I and LA-40 Valley constituencies amid heightened security arrangements.

Men and women cast their votes during the second phase of AJK Elections at a polling station in Balochistan.

Voters queue at a polling station during the second phase of AJK Elections in Balochistan.

QUETTA — AJK Elections entered their second phase on Sunday as polling continued in a peaceful, organised, and orderly atmosphere across Balochistan. Voting began in nine districts, including Quetta, where election officials and law enforcement agencies put comprehensive security measures in place to ensure voters could exercise their democratic right without fear.

Men and women turned out at polling stations from the early hours of the day, with election activities commencing smoothly. Authorities maintained that the polling process was being conducted in a transparent and well-managed manner under the supervision of the district administration and security personnel.

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More than 100 words into the polling process, AJK Elections remained peaceful as voters from the LA-24 Jammu-I and LA-40 Valley constituencies cast their ballots at designated polling stations across various districts of Balochistan. Officials said effective security arrangements had created a safe environment, enabling citizens to participate confidently in the electoral process.

Election authorities reported a steady flow of voters throughout the morning, with polling stations witnessing enthusiastic participation from both male and female voters. The calm atmosphere and organised arrangements allowed election activities to proceed without disruption.

The administration and law enforcement agencies continued monitoring polling stations to ensure the process remained transparent, secure, and in accordance with election regulations. Officials urged voters to continue participating peacefully and fulfil their democratic responsibility.

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