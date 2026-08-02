Governor says caring for children with special needs is a shared national responsibility and praises Dar-ul-Sukun’s commitment to compassion, education and rehabilitation.

KARACHI — Dar-ul-Sukun welcomed Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi on Sunday, as he spent time with children with special needs and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to supporting welfare institutions dedicated to their care, education and rehabilitation.

During his visit, the governor interacted with the children and described their smiles as a powerful reminder of humanity, compassion and selfless service. He said the true spirit of Pakistan’s Independence celebrations is reflected in bringing happiness to the lives of children with special needs.

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More than 100 words into the visit, Dar-ul-Sukun remained the focus of the governor’s remarks as he praised the institution’s sisters for caring for the children with the affection and dedication of a mother. He commended their efforts in providing a nurturing environment that promotes education, personal development and dignity for every child.

The governor stressed that serving, educating and empowering children with special needs is a collective responsibility shared by the entire nation. He said institutions such as Dar-ul-Sukun play a vital role in building a more compassionate and inclusive society.

He further described Dar-ul-Sukun as a symbol of hope, love and humanitarian values, adding that nations achieve greatness not only through economic progress but also through empathy, kindness and public service.

Reaffirming his commitment to social welfare, the governor said the Sindh government would continue extending every possible encouragement and support to Dar-ul-Sukun and other charitable organisations working for vulnerable communities across the province.

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