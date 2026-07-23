Petroleum Prices: CAP Urges Government to End Daily Fuel Price Changes

Consumers Association of Pakistan says frequent petroleum price revisions are driving inflation, increasing household expenses and creating economic uncertainty.

Daily changes in petroleum prices are increasing inflation and placing a growing financial burden on consumers, the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) has said.

Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of CAP, urged the federal government to end the daily fuel pricing mechanism and restore a monthly pricing system. He said the move would provide greater stability for households and businesses while helping to ease inflationary pressure.

Consumers Face Rising Financial Pressure

Iqbal said consumers are already struggling with higher electricity and gas tariffs, rising food prices and the increasing cost of living.

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He warned that frequent changes in petrol and diesel prices have made it difficult for families to plan their monthly budgets. According to him, the constant fluctuations have added to the economic challenges faced by millions of Pakistanis.

Fuel Price Hikes Affect Essential Goods

Iqbal said every increase in petroleum prices quickly raises transport fares and pushes up the prices of food, medicines and other essential goods.

However, he noted that consumers rarely receive the same level of relief when fuel prices fall. He said retailers and transport operators often fail to reduce prices, allowing profiteering and unfair market practices to continue.

Business Community Also Raises Concerns

The CAP chairman said businesses and industries have also voiced concerns over the daily pricing mechanism.

He explained that frequent fuel price revisions create uncertainty in production costs, transportation expenses and investment planning. A stable fuel pricing system, he said, would benefit both consumers and the wider economy.

Call for Monthly Fuel Pricing

Iqbal called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to immediately review the existing petroleum pricing mechanism.

He urged the government to restore a monthly fuel pricing system to reduce inflation, improve price stability and protect consumers from unnecessary financial hardship.

Demand for Stronger Market Monitoring

Iqbal also asked the federal and provincial governments to strengthen monitoring of transport fares and market prices.

He said authorities should ensure that retailers, transporters and traders do not exploit consumers by using fuel price fluctuations as a reason for unjustified price increases.

He added that consumer protection must remain a national priority. A predictable and transparent fuel pricing system, he said, would help control inflation, restore public confidence and support sustainable economic growth.

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