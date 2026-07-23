Medical Research: Syed Aamir Sajjad Urges Stronger Link Between Research and Better Healthcare at PHARMACON 2026

Speaking at PHARMACON 2026 in Karachi, Syed Aamir Sajjad called for greater collaboration among academia, healthcare and industry to transform scientific research into practical medical solutions.

KARACHI, July 23, 2026: The true value of medical research lies in improving lives, enhancing patient care and making quality healthcare accessible, Syed Aamir Sajjad said at PHARMACON 2026 in Karachi.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at Dr. Ziauddin Medical College and University, Sajjad delivered a keynote titled “From Research to Reality: Transforming Health-Related Knowledge into Public Impact.” He said research should create practical solutions instead of remaining limited to academic publications.

Research Must Benefit Society

Sajjad urged researchers to focus on innovation that delivers measurable benefits for society. He said scientific achievements become meaningful when they improve patient care, support effective health policies and expand access to life-saving treatments.

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He stressed the need for closer cooperation among universities, hospitals, industry leaders and policymakers. Such partnerships, he said, can help transform research into real-world healthcare solutions.

Focus on Medical Innovation

During his address, Sajjad highlighted the research work of Dr. Sajjad’s Australian Concept Infertility IVF & Genetics Center.

He pointed to advances in IVF, reproductive medicine and genetics. He added that precision medicine and personalized treatment are reshaping modern healthcare and will continue to drive future medical progress.

Conference Highlights

PHARMACON 2026 was held under the theme “Transforming Knowledge into Therapeutics.” The conference attracted researchers, doctors, academics, students and healthcare professionals from across Pakistan.

The event was organized by Professor M. Owais Ismail, Head of the Department of Pharmacology at Dr. Ziauddin Medical College, Ziauddin University. Its goal was to encourage the development of safe, effective and accessible treatments through scientific research.

Call for Local Research

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Sheikh emphasized the importance of strengthening local research and innovation.

He said Pakistan should build stronger research capabilities to reduce dependence on imported medicines and medical technologies. He also called for greater collaboration among universities, researchers, healthcare institutions and industry.

Experts Stress Collaboration

Conference participants highlighted the importance of evidence-based research, interdisciplinary cooperation and continuous professional development.

They said linking scientific research with clinical practice can improve patient care and strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare system.

The conference featured six oral presentations and 32 poster presentations covering pharmacology, therapeutics and medical innovation. Participants also pledged to continue collaborative research efforts to improve healthcare quality and accessibility across Pakistan.

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