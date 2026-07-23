Industrial Consumption: K-Electric Records Highest Industrial Power Usage in FY26

Record electricity consumption by Karachi’s industrial sector reflects stronger economic activity as Pakistan’s GDP growth rebounds to 3.7% in FY26.

Industrial consumption on K-Electric’s network reached a record 6.08 billion units during FY26, reflecting increased economic activity and a recovery in Pakistan’s industrial sector as the country’s GDP growth rose to 3.7%.

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K-Electric (KE) said the milestone highlights its role in providing reliable electricity to Karachi, Pakistan’s largest industrial and commercial hub.

Industrial Demand Reaches Record Level

KE Chief Executive Officer Syed Muhammad Taha said the achievement reflects the combined efforts of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Karachi’s industrial community.

He said continued support from public and private stakeholders has helped create a stable environment for investment and economic growth.

“Karachi remains central to Pakistan’s industrial and commercial progress. KE has provided industries with load-shedding exempt power since 2013, and we remain committed to supporting sustainable economic growth through reliable electricity,” he said.

Manufacturing Sector Drives Growth

KE’s industrial feeders supply electricity to manufacturing units across Karachi through a network equipped with 100% smart meters, allowing businesses to monitor electricity usage in real time.

The highest electricity demand came from the B3 category, which includes industries using between 501kW and 5,000kW. This segment covers major sectors such as cement, steel and textiles.

On a monthly basis, June 2026 recorded the highest industrial electricity consumption, followed by April 2026.

Strong Recovery After Economic Slowdown

The previous record for industrial electricity consumption was set in FY22, when industries used 5.84 billion units during a year in which Pakistan’s GDP growth exceeded 6%.

Industrial demand remained subdued in the following years because of economic challenges. However, FY26 recorded a 20% year-on-year increase, rising from 5.04 billion units in FY25 to 6.08 billion units.

KE attributed the growth to improved economic conditions and the government’s policy encouraging industries to shift from captive power generation to the national grid.

New Industrial Connections Added

During FY26, KE connected 349 new industrial customers to its network. Another 273 industrial consumers increased their electricity load.

Together, these additions contributed 168 megawatts (MW) of new industrial demand to the utility’s grid.

Timely Payments Support Reliable Supply

KE said industrial consumers continue to maintain one of the highest bill recovery rates among all customer categories.

The utility noted that timely bill payments remain one of the key reasons industrial feeders continue to receive load-shedding exempt electricity.

KE added that it will continue working to provide reliable and uninterrupted power to support Karachi’s industries and sustain the city’s contribution to Pakistan’s economy.

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