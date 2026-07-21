Petrol Pumps: Dealers Announce Nationwide Strike After Talks With Government Fail

All Pakistan Petroleum Pump Owners Association says petrol stations will close indefinitely from midnight on July 22 after negotiations over daily fuel pricing and dealer margins ended without an agreement.

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Petroleum Pump Owners Association has announced an indefinite nationwide strike after negotiations with the federal government over daily fuel pricing and dealer margins failed to produce an agreement.

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According to the association, petrol pumps across the country will close from 12:00 a.m. on July 22, and the strike will continue until the government accepts its demands.

Talks End Without Agreement

Association leader Nauman Butt said in a video message that discussions with the Federal Minister for Petroleum did not lead to a positive outcome. He added that both sides failed to reach consensus on the implementation of daily petroleum price revisions and the issue of dealers’ profit margins.

Following the unsuccessful talks, the association decided to suspend operations at petrol stations nationwide.

Nationwide Shutdown Announced

The association has directed all petrol pump owners to fully participate in the strike and keep their filling stations closed from midnight on July 22.

It said the nationwide shutdown will remain in place until the government addresses the association’s demands regarding pricing and dealer margins.

The planned strike could disrupt fuel supplies and affect commuters, transport operators, and businesses if the two sides fail to resume negotiations.

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