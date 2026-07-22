Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies before the Senate on funding for the Iran conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urges Congress to approve an $87 billion emergency funding package as the financial and military toll of the conflict with Iran continues to grow.

WASHINGTON: The United States has spent an estimated $37.5 billion on its military campaign against Iran, with costs rising by nearly $8 billion since May, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Hegseth urged lawmakers to approve an additional $87 billion in emergency Pentagon funding. He said $67 billion of the request would support ongoing military operations in the Middle East.

Pentagon Seeks Emergency Funding

Hegseth told senators the additional funding is essential to maintain military readiness and sustain operations without disruption. He warned that failure to approve the request could affect troop pay, military training, and efforts to replace equipment and munitions used during the conflict.

He described the proposal as a long-term investment aimed at strengthening US military capabilities and maintaining what he called “peace through strength.”

Senators Challenge Funding Request

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The hearing became increasingly tense as anti-war protesters interrupted proceedings several times. Democratic lawmakers also questioned the administration’s request for additional funding.

Senator Patty Murray argued that the proposal lacked clear justification, while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand questioned why Congress should approve billions of dollars for a conflict that President Donald Trump has previously described as already won.

During the hearing, Senator Dick Durbin asked Hegseth to estimate the financial cost of the war. The defense secretary responded that the conflict had cost approximately $37.5 billion so far.

However, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that the actual cost could be significantly higher because the estimate does not include expenses such as repairing damaged US military bases.

Conflict Continues to Escalate

The Pentagon said US forces carried out an 11th consecutive day of airstrikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday, while Iran continued retaliatory attacks against US forces and allied interests across the Middle East.

The latest escalation followed the collapse of a ceasefire agreed in April. Hostilities resumed last week after both sides accused each other of violating the truce.

Political Divide Widens

The hearing ended with a heated exchange between Hegseth and Democratic Senator Gary Peters. Peters accused the Trump administration of dragging the United States into another prolonged conflict, calling it a “forever war.”

Hegseth rejected the criticism and defended the administration’s military strategy.

The funding request also faces resistance from some Republican lawmakers, who want spending cuts in other areas before approving additional defense expenditures.

Congress is expected to delay final action because the House of Representatives adjourns this week, and both chambers will not return together until September.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced that 18 US service members have died since the conflict began on February 28. The Pentagon recently confirmed the deaths of four American soldiers in Iraq and Jordan. Trump is scheduled to attend the dignified transfer of the fallen troops at an air base in Delaware on Wednesday.

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