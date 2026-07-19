Opposition parties say the latest rise in petroleum prices will increase inflation and place additional financial pressure on households and businesses.

Petrol Prices came under renewed criticism on Saturday after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) opposed the government’s latest increase in petroleum prices, saying it would add to the financial burden on the public.

In separate statements, both parties urged the government to reconsider its decision, arguing that higher fuel prices would worsen inflation and raise the cost of living.

The PTI said the increase had come at a time when people were already struggling with rising inflation, unemployment and high utility bills.

The party accused the government of shifting the consequences of its economic policies onto ordinary citizens, farmers, labourers and businesses.

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According to the PTI, the recent increase in fuel prices, coupled with the introduction of a daily fuel price adjustment mechanism, would have far-reaching economic consequences.

The party said higher petrol prices would not only affect motorists but also increase transportation costs, food prices, agricultural expenses and industrial production costs, placing additional pressure on household budgets.

The PTI called on the government to immediately reduce the petroleum levy and significantly cut what it described as unnecessary taxes imposed on the public.

Separately, PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari also criticised the increase in petroleum prices, saying the petroleum levy directly affects consumers.

He urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to review the profits earned by oil companies instead of placing additional financial pressure on the public.

Bukhari also called for improved tax collection from sectors already liable to pay taxes.

He said authorities should strengthen tax enforcement, adding that even tax collection from shopkeepers in Islamabad remained inadequate.

The latest increase in petroleum prices has triggered criticism from opposition parties, which argue that higher fuel costs could accelerate inflation and affect nearly every sector of the economy.

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