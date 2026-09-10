Petrol and diesel prices rise in Pakistan from September 11.

ISLAMABAD, September 10, 2026: The government has increased the price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5.37 per litre.

Following the latest revision, petrol will cost Rs370.80 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of HSD has risen to Rs398.04 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from September 11 (Friday), according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

Government Maintains Heavy Fuel Levies

The government continues to collect significant taxes and duties on petroleum products. It currently imposes Rs114 per litre on petrol and Rs100 per litre on diesel.

The latest increase comes amid continued fluctuations in international oil prices.

Despite the latest rise, diesel remains well below its record price of Rs520.35 per litre, which was recorded on April 3. Its price had climbed from Rs281 per litre after the US-Iran war began on February 28.

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Petrol also reached a peak of Rs458.41 per litre on April 3. Its price had started rising from Rs266 in the first week of March.

Fuel Prices Linked to Global Market Trends

The government introduced a new system for fuel price revisions in July. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced on July 17 that fuel prices would be reviewed daily.

The decision followed renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States and increased volatility in global oil markets.

Previously, the government had announced weekly fuel price revisions since early March. Officials also introduced fuel conservation measures over concerns about possible supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

In April, the federal government also announced targeted measures to provide subsidised fuel to eligible consumers.

OGRA Gets Daily Pricing Role

The petroleum minister said the cabinet and prime minister had decided to assign daily fuel price decisions to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Under the new arrangement, Ogra will determine fuel prices based on international market trends.

The system aims to allow domestic prices to respond more quickly to changes in global oil markets.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Affect Consumers

Petrol is widely used by private vehicles, small transport vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles. As a result, changes in petrol prices directly affect middle- and lower-middle-income households.

Diesel prices also have a broad economic impact. HSD powers heavy transport, power plants and large generators.

Higher diesel costs can therefore increase transportation and operating expenses across several sectors.

Petroleum Products Remain Major Revenue Sources

Petrol and HSD remain the government’s major petroleum revenue earners.

Monthly sales of the two products range between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes. By comparison, monthly demand for kerosene stands at around 10,000 tonnes.

The latest price increase will therefore have an impact not only on consumers but also on transport and business costs across the country.

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