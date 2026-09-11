China Seeks Safe Passage for Tankers Through Red Sea From Houthis

China has held direct talks with Yemen’s Houthi movement to secure safe passage for Chinese tankers through the southern Red Sea, according to six sources familiar with the discussions.

The talks come after the Iran-aligned group announced restrictions on vessels linked to Saudi Arabian ports. The move has raised new concerns for global energy shipments.

Beijing has asked the Houthis to guarantee safe passage for Chinese tankers, the sources said. They included a senior Iranian official familiar with the matter.

China Seeks Protection for Oil Shipments

China was among the first countries to approach the Houthis over shipping through Bab el Mandeb, the strategic strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Beijing wants to keep oil shipments moving from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea terminals. Yanbu is the main facility involved. The supplies could help offset disruptions caused by Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

At least four tankers have loaded Saudi crude for China and crossed Bab el Mandeb since the Houthis announced their restrictions. Kpler data, along with LSEG and MarineTraffic tracking, showed the movements.

One source said Chinese officials cleared each vessel separately with the Houthis. Two regional officials briefed by Tehran said both sides also informed Iran about their arrangements.

Houthis Warn International Shipping Companies

The Houthis have warned international shipping companies that vessels could face attacks if they load or discharge cargo at Saudi Arabian ports.

The warning has already affected shipping decisions. Two Chinese trade sources said some tankers attempting to enter the Red Sea through Bab el Mandeb had changed course over security concerns.

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Two Tankers Turn Back

The oil supertankers New Champion and New Prime turned back from the Gulf of Aden into open waters, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence and MarineTraffic data.

New Champion was scheduled to travel to Yanbu to load crude. New Prime had already loaded oil, according to Kpler and other industry data.

The Houthis also claimed last week that they had launched missile and drone attacks against two Saudi oil tankers, Encelia and Layla. Maritime security sources confirmed an attack on Encelia.

Red Sea Route Faces Rising Costs

The security situation has major implications for global shipping times.

A southbound voyage from Yanbu to Asia through Bab el Mandeb takes about 16 days. A diversion through the Suez Canal and then around Africa can take about 50 days.

Longer routes can increase fuel costs, insurance expenses and delivery times for energy cargoes.

Meanwhile, traffic through Bab el Mandeb has started to recover from recent lows. Kpler data showed that 28 vessels passed through the strait on Monday, marking a four-day high.

However, traffic remained below the monthly peak of 46 vessels recorded on July 14.

Of the 12 vessels that entered the Red Sea on Monday, four were oil tankers.

The developments highlight the growing pressure on global energy shipping as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea reshape major trade routes.

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