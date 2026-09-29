KARACHI, September 29: A delegation from Transparency International Indonesia visited the Sindh Information Commission (SIC) to exchange knowledge and discuss the implementation of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016.

The delegation reviewed mechanisms that enable citizens to access information held by government departments and other public bodies in Sindh.

Information Commissioners Muhammad Saleem Khan and Noor Muhammad Dayo, along with SIC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, received the visiting delegation.

The Indonesian delegation included Izza Akbarani, Program Officer at Transparency International Indonesia, and Gita Atikah, Project Officer at TI Indonesia.

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They were accompanied by Nasreen Memon, Project Coordinator at Transparency International Pakistan; Fariha Fatima, Program Associate at TI Pakistan; and Affan Faheem, Assistant Project Coordinator at TI Pakistan.

SIC Briefs Delegation on RTI Framework

During the meeting, SIC officials explained key provisions of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016.

They briefed the delegation on the mandate and functions of the Commission. The discussion also covered procedures through which citizens can request information from government departments and public bodies.

Officials explained the Commission’s role in promoting transparency, accountability, good governance and public access to information.

The delegation was also briefed on procedures for filing information requests. Officials explained available mechanisms when public bodies do not provide requested information.

The Commission’s powers to address complaints relating to access to information were also discussed.

Officials Stress Proactive Disclosure

Information Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Khan highlighted the importance of proactive disclosure by public bodies.

He also stressed the need to create greater awareness among citizens and government officials about their rights and responsibilities under right-to-information laws.

Information Commissioner Noor Muhammad Dayo said the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange experiences and perspectives.

He said such interactions could contribute to discussions on RTI frameworks and institutional mechanisms for strengthening transparency and public access to information.

TI Indonesia Appreciates SIC Efforts

The Sindh Information Commission welcomed the visit by the Transparency International Indonesia delegation.

The Commission also appreciated the continued engagement of Transparency International Pakistan in promoting transparency, accountability and effective implementation of the RTI framework.

The visiting delegation appreciated the work of the SIC and its future plans. It expressed hope that continued efforts by the Commission would increase awareness of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016, among public bodies and citizens.

The visit concluded with the presentation of Ajraks, the traditional Sindhi gift, to members of the visiting delegation.

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