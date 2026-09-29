Pakistan’s largest Grand Khidmat Markaz will be established in Karachi, offering passports, IDs, licences and other services.

KARACHI, September 29, 2026: Pakistan’s largest Grand Khidmat Markaz will be established in Karachi under the federal Ministry of Interior, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said during a visit to the ministry’s office on I.I. Chundrigar Road.

The proposed service centre will bring counters of various institutions working under the Ministry of Interior under one roof.

According to the minister, citizens will be able to access a range of services at the centre, including passports, identity cards, arms licences, various No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and other facilities.

TDAP Leads Record Pakistan Presence at Saudi Food Show 2026

Naqvi directed the relevant authorities to prepare and submit the master plan for the Khidmat Markaz within 10 days.

He said the master plan would be developed after considering all necessary requirements and facilities needed to provide efficient public services.

The interior minister further directed officials to ensure all necessary measures for establishing the centre. The initiative is aimed at providing multiple services to citizens at a single location and making access to Ministry of Interior-related services more convenient.

Follow THE AZB