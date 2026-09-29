Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the Dumlottee-DHA Water Pipeline Project in Karachi.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig says project will provide 10 MGD additional water to DHA and Clifton

KARACHI, September 29, 2026: The groundbreaking ceremony of the Dumlottee-DHA Water Pipeline Project was held in Karachi, marking the start of a major water supply initiative for residents of DHA and Clifton.

Speaking at the ceremony, Member National Assembly Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig described the project as a major step towards making DHA free from dependence on water tankers.

Dr Baig said he had pursued the dedicated pipeline project after the February 2024 elections. He said the project is designed to provide an additional 10 million gallons of water per day (MGD) to residents of DHA and Clifton.

Rs14.23 Billion Project

Dr Baig thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and other officials for supporting the project.

He also acknowledged the role of Station Commander CBC Brig Imran Asghar, Project Director Brig Adnan Akhtar Ali and the management of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC).

According to Dr Baig, the project has moved forward with a revised cost of Rs14.23 billion following coordination among the relevant institutions.

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He also welcomed the agreement between KW&SC and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), saying the development had generated optimism among residents of DHA and Clifton.

Project Target Set at 15 Months

Dr Baig proposed the formation of a monitoring committee comprising prominent residents of DHA and Clifton.

He said the committee could monitor progress and help ensure that the project is completed within the planned 15-month period.

Dr Baig also clarified the proposed source of water. He said the pipeline would receive water from Keenjhar Lake, rather than Dumlottee wells.

According to him, the water would be supplied to residents at a rate of 70 paisa per gallon. He said the proposed rate would provide significant relief to residents who currently spend heavily on water purchases.

K-4 Project to Address Karachi’s Water Shortfall

Dr Baig also discussed the wider water supply situation in Karachi.

He said the city requires around 1,200 MGD of water but currently receives only about 550 MGD, leaving a shortfall of approximately 650 MGD.

He said the remaining requirement would be addressed through the K-4 water supply project.

Dr Baig said the matter was also discussed with the federal government during a September 21 meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, which he chaired.

He said efforts were continuing with the relevant authorities to advance K-4 and address Karachi’s long-term water requirements.

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