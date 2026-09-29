TDAP Leads Record Pakistan Presence at Saudi Food Show 2026

Pakistan Pavilion opens at the Saudi Food Show 2026 in Jeddah with record participation from Pakistani companies.

Pakistan Pavilion opens at Jeddah Superdome with 30 companies and targeted B2B sessions for Saudi buyers

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has launched its largest-ever participation at the Saudi Food Show 2026, with the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Jeddah Superdome.

The record participation features 30 Pakistani companies representing major food and allied sectors. These include rice, pulses and grains, processed food, beverages, meat and poultry, flavours and packaging machinery.

The rice sector has the largest representation, with 14 companies participating under the TDAP banner.

Pakistan Pavilion Opens in Jeddah

On the opening day, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani, Minister Technical/Commercial Section Dr Shagufta Zareen and the Trade Counsellor in Jeddah visited the Pakistan Pavilion.

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Rabbani described the participation as a reflection of Pakistan’s focus on economic diplomacy and export-led growth.

“Pakistan’s largest-ever participation at the Saudi Food Show is a strong reflection of our commitment to economic diplomacy and export-led growth,” he said.

Dr Shagufta Zareen briefed the visiting officials on the pavilion’s layout and participating companies. She also highlighted country branding, pavilion design and media outreach initiatives.

The officials were also briefed on upcoming business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions being arranged by the Consulate General of Pakistan.

TDAP Expands B2B Trade Opportunities

TDAP has also organized an official trade delegation featuring 13 exporters from the rice and meat sectors.

An executive networking lounge has been established inside the Pakistan Pavilion. It will provide exhibitors with a dedicated space for B2B consultations with potential buyers.

The Commercial Section has invited Saudi buyers from several sectors. These include rice, pulses and grains, processed food, beverages, salt, and meat and poultry.

Targeted B2B meetings will connect Saudi buyers with Pakistani exhibitors and delegates. An official networking dinner has also been planned to strengthen business engagement.

Focus on Saudi Market

The expanded Pakistani presence at the exhibition aims to promote food and agricultural products in the Saudi market.

The participation also provides Pakistani companies with opportunities to develop commercial relationships with international buyers and explore new export channels.

Through its pavilion and business-matching initiatives, TDAP is seeking to convert exhibition participation into concrete trade opportunities for Pakistani exporters.

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