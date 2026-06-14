Paramount Skydance moved one step closer to completing its proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery after receiving clearance from the US Department of Justice. The decision followed an eight-month antitrust review that examined streaming platforms, traditional television, and film competition.

The ruling matters because it could reshape competition across the entertainment industry. According to the department’s statement, investigators found that the combined company would likely strengthen competition rather than reduce consumer choice. However, the deal still faces regulatory and legal hurdles before completion.

DOJ Review Supports Paramount Skydance

The Department of Justice stated that investigators reviewed more than two million documents collected from dozens of sources throughout the entertainment sector. Officials reportedly assessed effects on streaming services, broadcast television, theatrical releases, investment activity, and consumer access.

According to the department, combining Paramount+ and HBO Max could create a stronger competitor in streaming. Regulators argued this outcome may challenge larger platforms and encourage broader competition.

Assistant Attorney General Omeed Assefi previously stated that politics would not influence the review process. The department maintained that its decision remained grounded in market analysis and competition law.

David Ellison Leads Paramount Skydance Expansion

Paramount issued a statement after the clearance and thanked regulators for their extensive review. The company stated that the merger would improve its ability to compete in an environment shaped by intense demand for audiences, talent, technology, and investment.

David Ellison’s leadership remains central to the transaction. His family is expected to retain voting control once the deal closes. Company filings stated that incoming foreign investors would receive non-voting equity and would not influence editorial decisions.

At the same time, public attention has focused on Larry Ellison’s political relationships and Paramount’s hiring of former government officials. Nevertheless, company representatives have continued emphasizing operational and competitive benefits.

Warner Bros Discovery Deal Draws Concerns

Despite federal approval, concerns remain active across multiple sectors. Democratic senators questioned the participation of sovereign wealth funds linked to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. Reports also raised questions about possible involvement from Chinese technology interests.

Several Hollywood actors, directors, producers, and writers have also expressed concern. Critics argue the merger could reduce employment opportunities and limit storytelling diversity across studios.

Meanwhile, California and New York officials are reportedly preparing legal challenges aimed at blocking the transaction. California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that the proposed merger remains under investigation.

Paramount Skydance Competition Outlook

The Justice Department rejected comparisons with the Disney–Fox merger completed before major market shifts caused by changing audience behavior. Regulators argued that today’s media environment is substantially different and increasingly competitive.

Officials also pointed to stronger competition in theatrical releases. Large studios now compete with independent producers and technology-driven entertainment companies entering cinema distribution.

Although the DOJ clearance marks an important milestone, the transaction still requires additional approvals. Industry observers will now watch whether legal challenges or remaining regulatory decisions alter the timeline for completion.

The outcome could redefine how major entertainment companies compete for viewers in streaming, television, and film over the coming years.