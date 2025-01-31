Karachi, Pakistan: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and a trusted platform for millions of travellers worldwide, is excited to announce the expansion of its OTA platform now enabling Pakistani’s to ‘Book on Wego’. The company also revealed that Saudia Arabia remains top choice for Pakistan travelers with over 100% YoY growth.As part of its growth strategy, Wego will participate in the prestigious Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025, one of the country’s premier travel and tourism events.

According to a press statement issued by the company “Wego continues to drive innovation and invest in the local market, empowering travelers with greater choice and convenience. By enabling users to compare prices and options across a vast network of local and global suppliers, Wego has revolutionized the travel shopping experience. Wego now, with its latest expansion in Pakistan, travelers can ‘Book on Wego’ flights and hotels directly across all Wego’s apps, websites, and platforms—eliminating the need for third-party redirects. This enhancement delivers a seamless, localised booking experience tailored to the needs of Pakistani travellers. Wego’s commitment to Pakistan’s fast-growing travel industry ensures greater flexibility and choice, reinforcing its dedication to serving the local market.

Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego, commented: “We are excited to bring Wego’s OTA and booking platform to Pakistan, a market experiencing significant growth in both domestic and international travel. Domestic flight searches on Wego have risen by over 120% year-on-year, and Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the top international destinations favoured by Pakistani travellers with over 100% YoY growth. Following the successful acquisition of our Travel Agency license from the Department of Tourist Services Pakistan, securing IATA accreditation in Pakistan was the natural next step in Wego’s continued growth. This milestone enhances our ability to expand further, bringing even more competitive airfare content to the Pakistani market through our global network.

He further added that ” Our participation in ‘Pakistan Travel Mart 2025’ presents an exciting opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase how Wego is transforming travel planning for Pakistani users.”

At Pakistan Travel Mart 2025, Wego will showcase its award-winning marketplace, highlighting the enhanced benefits of the Book on Wego platform. This includes secure payment options, a seamless user experience, and exclusive travel deals tailored for the Pakistani market. With an extensive network of travel partners—including major full-service and low-cost airlines, leading hotel chains, and local accommodation providers—Wego offers travellers unparalleled choice. By searching and booking directly on Wego, users can effortlessly compare prices from the widest selection of local and global content, empowering them to make informed decisions about where to shop and book their trips.

Ubaidullah Sarwar, Director of Wego Pakistan, added: “The expansion of Wego’s platform in Pakistan reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class travel booking experience to Pakistani users. With our advanced technology and localised approach, we aim to make travel more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable. PTM 2025 provides the perfect platform for us to engage with the local travel community and drive the growth of Pakistan’s tourism sector.”

Book on Wego is offering a free eSIM with 1GB of complimentary data to travelers booking international flights exclusively through its platform. Users can stay connected instantly upon arrival and have the option to easily extend their data plans at an affordable rate.

By offering a seamless booking experience and collaborating with the travel industry, Wego continues to solidify its position as a leader in the global travel marketplace.