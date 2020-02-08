Memorandum submitted to UN on Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the memorandum submitted to the UN office in Islamabad on Kashmir Solidarity Day has been forwarded to the UN Secretary-General office.

In her tweets on Saturday, she said the UN Resident Coordinator to Pakistan Julien Harneis confirmed this in an email to her.

مظلوم کشمیریوں حق میں اٹھائی گئی آواز دنیا کے سب سے بڑے فورم تک پہنچانے پر جولین ہارنیز کا شکریہ ادا کرتی ہوں جنہوں نے مقبوضہ وادی میں کشمیریوں پر بھارتی ظلم و بربریت اور انسانی حقوق کی پامالیوں کے خلاف پاکستانیوں کی آواز اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل تک پہنچائی۔ pic.twitter.com/yjhU64wU5H — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 8, 2020

The Special Assistant thanked the UN Resident Coordinator for transmitting the voice raised by Pakistani people against Indian atrocities and blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to the highest world forum.

