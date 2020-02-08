Kashmir Solidarity Day
Memorandum submitted to UN on Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the memorandum submitted to the UN office in Islamabad on Kashmir Solidarity Day has been forwarded to the UN Secretary-General office.

In her tweets on Saturday, she said the UN Resident Coordinator to Pakistan Julien Harneis confirmed this in an email to her.

The Special Assistant thanked the UN Resident Coordinator for transmitting the voice raised by Pakistani people against Indian atrocities and blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to the highest world forum.

