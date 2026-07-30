Pakistan players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh to win the CAVA Volleyball Championship.

Hosts complete a flawless campaign with a straight-sets victory in the final, climb eight places in the FIVB world rankings, and strengthen their position among Asia’s top volleyball nations.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Volleyball celebrated a historic triumph on Wednesday after defeating Bangladesh in straight sets to win the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Championship at the Liaquat Gymnasium in the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The hosts remained unbeaten throughout the six-nation tournament and lifted the title without losing a single set. Kazakhstan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan also competed in the championship.

Pakistan Controls the Final

Pakistan delivered an impressive performance with powerful serves, disciplined blocking, quick attacks and solid defence.

The home side claimed the opening set 25-20 before raising its level in the second set. Excellent teamwork and tactical discipline helped Pakistan secure the set 25-16.

Bangladesh attempted to fight back in the third set, but Pakistan stayed in control and sealed the match 25-20 to complete a commanding straight-sets victory.

The win sparked celebrations among the home crowd as Pakistan completed a perfect campaign.

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Perfect Tournament Performance

Pakistan won all seven matches in the tournament and did not concede a single set.

The title also boosted Pakistan’s position in international volleyball. The team climbed eight places to 38th in the latest FIVB world rankings.

Pakistan now ranks as the sixth-best volleyball team in Asia, behind Japan, Iran, Qatar, South Korea and China.

Sri Lanka Secures Bronze Medal

Sri Lanka claimed third place after defeating Uzbekistan in a thrilling five-set playoff.

The Sri Lankan side won 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25 and 15-11 to secure the bronze medal.

Kazakhstan finished fifth in the competition, while Nepal ended sixth.

PVF Officials Praise Historic Success

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob congratulated the players, coaches and officials on their remarkable achievement.

He described the title as a proud moment for Pakistan and praised the team’s discipline, dedication and hard work throughout the tournament.

Yaqoob also thanked the Central Asian Volleyball Association, participating teams, sponsors, government institutions, volunteers, technical officials, media representatives and fans for helping make the championship a success.

PVF President Sohail Khawar Mir also praised the national team for its outstanding display.

He said winning the championship without dropping a single set reflected the players’ exceptional talent, preparation and commitment.

Mir also congratulated Bangladesh and the other participating nations, saying the tournament strengthened volleyball across Central Asia and reinforced Pakistan’s reputation as a capable host of international sporting events.

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