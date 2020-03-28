Asad directs for timely completion of process of reforms in energy market

ISLAMABAD – Planning Minister Asad Umar has directed for timely completion of the process of reforms in energy market.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy in Islamabad on Friday, he said all stakeholders including industry should be consulted for formation of new competitive market system.

The committee directed NEPRA to take steps to maintain transparency in reporting of circular debt.

The Ministry of Petroleum briefed the meeting that demand for petrol has reduced by over 40 percent due to coronavirus while demand for high speed diesel decreased by over 50 percent.



