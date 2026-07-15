July 15, 2026

Pakistan-Türkiye Trade in focus as FPCCI delegation holds talks with Bursa Chamber

Web Desk July 15, 2026

FPCCI Vice President Qurrat ul Ain discusses investment, defence cooperation and industrial partnerships during meetings in Bursa.

FPCCI Vice President Qurrat ul Ain and Bursa Chamber of Commerce officials hold talks on expanding Pakistan-Türkiye trade and investment cooperation.

FPCCI delegation meets Bursa Chamber officials to discuss trade and investment cooperation.

Pakistan-Türkiye Trade received fresh attention as a delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) met officials of the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO) to discuss expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, led by FPCCI Vice President Qurrat ul Ain, held discussions on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, industrial collaboration and long-term strategic partnerships. Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor in Bursa, Ahmet Khan, also participated in the meeting.

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The talks focused on identifying new opportunities in high-growth sectors, including defence industries, manufacturing and skills development, with both sides exploring ways to deepen commercial engagement and encourage investment.

During the visit, the FPCCI delegation met BTSO Board Member Ha?im K?l?ç, President of the Aerospace and Defence Cluster Mustafa Hatipo?lu, and BTSO Secretary General Ömer ?endo?an.

Qurrat ul Ain thanked the BTSO leadership for their hospitality and constructive discussions, expressing confidence that stronger business-to-business cooperation would further enhance economic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

She said the relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye is rooted in mutual trust, shared values and longstanding friendship, adding that both countries remain committed to transforming their close diplomatic relations into stronger economic and investment partnerships.

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