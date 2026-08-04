August 5, 2026

BOI Secretary Raja Khurram Shahzad Visits Ghazanfar Khan Factory to Promote Investment

Web Desk August 4, 2026

The Board of Investment secretary toured the manufacturing facility and discussed industrial expansion, investment opportunities and economic development with business leaders.

Secretary of Investment Raja Khurram Shahzad tours the Ghazanfar Khan factory during a visit focused on investment and industrial development.

BOI Secretary Raja Khurram Shahzad visits the Ghazanfar Khan factory to discuss investment and industrial growth.

BOI Visit efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial sector continued as Secretary of Investment, Board of Investment (BOI), Raja Khurram Shahzad, visited the Ghazanfar Khan factory to review its operations and discuss opportunities for investment and business growth.

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During the visit, the secretary toured the production facility and received a detailed briefing on the factory’s manufacturing operations. The meeting also focused on exploring ways to encourage industrial expansion, improve the investment climate and support sustainable economic development through stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

More than 100 words into the article – BOI Visit discussions highlighted the importance of creating an investor-friendly environment to accelerate industrial growth and attract both local and foreign investment. Participants exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan’s manufacturing sector, improving productivity and encouraging policies that support long-term business expansion. They also emphasised the need for continued cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to unlock new economic opportunities.

Focus on Industrial Growth

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the factory’s production capabilities and ongoing operations.

Both sides discussed the role of the manufacturing sector in driving economic growth, generating employment and increasing industrial competitiveness across Pakistan.

Strengthening Public-Private Collaboration

Ghazanfar Khan welcomed Raja Khurram Shahzad and appreciated his visit to the facility.

He said the meeting offered a valuable opportunity to discuss investment prospects, industrial development and initiatives aimed at supporting Pakistan’s economic progress through stronger cooperation between government and industry.

The visit concluded with a shared commitment to promoting investment, expanding industrial capacity and fostering sustainable economic growth across the country.

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