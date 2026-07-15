Iraqi authorities confiscate gold, cash and assets worth more than $120 million as Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi expands a nationwide campaign against corruption.

Iraq Corruption investigators have seized more than 825 pounds of gold, millions of dollars in cash and other valuable assets in one of the country’s largest anti-graft operations, arresting at least 21 suspects, including government officials and current and former members of parliament.

The investigation began after authorities arrested former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan Al-Jumaili in May on corruption allegations linked to Iraq’s oil sector.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who took office in May, has pledged to intensify the fight against corruption. Government officials say the campaign marks a significant departure from previous administrations, which often promised reforms but delivered limited results.

Ebola: US Aid Worker Transferred to Germany for Treatment as US Imposes DRC Travel Restrictions

An investigative judge at Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Court, Diaa Jaafar, said authorities recovered 790 pounds of gold during one operation and another 37 pounds in a separate raid. Officials returned the confiscated gold to Iraq’s central bank after completing the legal procedures.

Last week, investigators uncovered Iraqi dinar worth approximately $10.6 million hidden inside a rainwater drainage pit during another operation connected to the Oil Ministry.

Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said authorities have recovered assets worth more than $96 million in the Al-Jumaili investigation, along with an additional $24 million in real estate, vehicles and gold.

Al-Aboudi said the government will continue pursuing corruption cases across multiple sectors and has prepared legal documents to seek the extradition of several hundred suspects believed to be living abroad.

The anti-corruption campaign comes as Prime Minister Al-Zaidi visited Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump. The leaders discussed investment opportunities for American companies in Iraq’s infrastructure and energy sectors, along with Baghdad’s plan to disarm Iran-backed militias by September 21 and complete the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq by September 30.

Ahead of the meeting, President Trump told reporters, “We love Iraq,” when asked about his message to the Iraqi people.

Iran-backed militias remain one of Iraq’s biggest security challenges. Several armed groups have rejected government calls to disarm and have previously targeted US diplomatic missions and military facilities in Iraq and the wider region.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry accused Iran-backed militias of attacking border facilities and an offshore drilling platform belonging to the Kuwait Oil Company, causing injuries and property damage. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also raised concerns about attacks linked to armed groups operating from Iraq.

Follow THE AZB