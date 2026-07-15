2nd Sindh Energy Diversity Conference-2026

Governor calls for clean energy revolution as Sindh emerges as Pakistan’s energy powerhouse



Karachi : Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has said that Sindh possesses enormous energy potential and that the effective utilisation of its diversified conventional and renewable resources is imperative for ensuring Pakistan’s long-term energy security, economic prosperity and sustainable development.

He stressed that renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, offers a lasting solution to the country’s energy challenges and urged Pakistan to indigenously manufacture clean energy equipment, including solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage systems, to reduce dependence on imports.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of the 2nd Sindh Energy Diversity Conference, organised by Energy Update in Karachi under the theme “From Resources to Resilience: Sindh’s Next Energy Chapter.”

He said greater local and foreign investment in the energy sector would strengthen the national economy, generate employment opportunities and accelerate sustainable industrial growth.

He added that the government was fully supporting environmentally friendly energy projects and emphasised that close collaboration among policymakers, industrialists and experts was essential to drive innovation and long-term progress in the sector.

Governor Hashmi said platforms such as the Sindh Energy Diversity Conference played a vital role in shaping future energy policies, attracting investment and advancing sustainable development goals.

He urged the younger generation to acquire modern education and technological skills to contribute to Pakistan’s clean energy transition, while describing credible publications such as Energy Update as important think tanks supporting the country’s energy policymaking.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting research and innovation, observing that Pakistan could still achieve remarkable progress through science and technology.

Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said Sindh’s abundant conventional and renewable energy resources had the potential to become a major catalyst for Pakistan’s industrial revival, export-led growth and foreign direct investment. He said affordable and uninterrupted energy remained essential for improving industrial competitiveness, boosting exports and narrowing the country’s trade deficit.

The Federal Minister lauded the Sindh Government’s successful public-private partnership model for the development of Thar coal and said reliable energy supplies would also accelerate the establishment of Special Economic Zones, encouraging both domestic and international investment. He assured investors that the Board of Investment would provide full facilitation for energy-sector projects.

Delivering the keynote address, Sindh Energy Secretary Shahab Qamar Ansari reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to harnessing Sindh’s vast indigenous energy resources. He highlighted the expansion of Thar coal mining, the development of mine-mouth power plants, support for solar projects and the Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor, currently generating around 1,875 megawatts of clean electricity. He said Sindh’s long-term strategy aimed to maximise indigenous energy production, reduce reliance on imported fuels and strengthen Pakistan’s energy independence while supporting environmental and climate commitments.

Chief Executive Officer of Inverex Solar Energy Zakir Ali called for affordable bank financing to enable low- and middle-income households to install rooftop solar systems, while Special Secretary Energy Aslam Soomro outlined the provincial government’s initiatives to expand clean electricity generation.

In his welcome address, Conference Chairman Naeem Qureshi said the annual conference had become an important platform bringing together policymakers, investors, industry leaders and energy experts to promote investment, policy reforms and technological innovation aimed at unlocking Sindh’s immense energy potential for Pakistan’s sustainable economic future.

On this occasion Ruqiya Naeem, Director Admin and Finance, Asif Haider Mirza, Financial Consultant, Thar Coal Energy Project, Ahmad Sadiq, Section Manager, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Anis Younus, MD, EMBA Corporation, Kumail, National Sales Manager C&I, Itel Energy, Khalique Jafrani, Chairman, SOGO Group, Ch. Abdul Qayyum Deputy CEO, Shanghai Electric, Mutahir ul Islam, Director Operations – QuantexIQ, Yasir Hussain, CEO, Climate Action Plan, Abubakar Ismail – Head of Supply – KE, • Muhammad Umar, Director Power and Energy, EV, NEECA, Bashir Hussain – Deputy Director Bus Operations – SMTA, Rashid Azeem, Head of Sustainability, ESG and Climate Risk- Pakistan & GCC · UBL – United Bank Limited and others also addressed.

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