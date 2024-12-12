KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to shatter all previous records as the benchmark KSE-100 Index touched the 113,000 level for the first time in history on Thursday.

Data shared by PSX portal shows, KSE-100 Index reaching an intra-day high of 113,481.90 before coming down, painting stronghold as bullish momentum was fueled by strong buying activity across key sectors, including automobile assembly, cement, commercial banks, and OMCs.

Market experts link surge to positive economic indicators, rising global crude oil prices, and a recovery in global equity markets amid easing geopolitical tensions.

All eyes are on upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting as policy rate is said to be slashed by 150-200bps in upcoming review.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) also jacked up Pakistan’s economic growth forecast for FY25 to 3pc after IMF loan approval. The development bank expects industrial growth to accelerate, though agriculture may suffer due to anticipated monsoon floods.