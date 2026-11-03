Pakistan Showcases Musical Instruments at Music China 2026 in Shanghai

Music China: Pakistani companies showcase musical instruments at the 2026 international exhibition in Shanghai.

Pakistan showcased its musical instrument manufacturing capabilities at Music China 2026, held from October 28 to 31 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

The four-day exhibition brought together major players from the global musical instruments industry. It featured more than 1,500 exhibitors from 31 countries and regions across 12 exhibition halls.

Exhibitors presented a wide range of musical instruments, innovative technologies and the latest industry developments.

Global Buyers and Industry Professionals Attend

Music China 2026 was expected to attract around 150,000 visitors. These included international buyers, distributors and industry professionals.

Beyond product displays, the exhibition featured industry forums and networking activities. These sessions provided opportunities for knowledge exchange, business connections and international collaboration.

Pakistani Companies Showcase Musical Instruments

Representing Pakistan, Gold Brothers and Sanaulah Pro Corporation displayed their musical instruments to an international audience.

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Their participation highlighted Pakistan’s manufacturing capabilities and product range. It also created opportunities to explore overseas markets, develop business partnerships and expand export prospects.

The companies’ presence gave international buyers an opportunity to engage with Pakistani manufacturers and explore potential commercial cooperation.

Participation Opens Opportunities for Export Growth

Pakistan’s participation marked a step towards greater engagement with the international musical instruments industry.

The exhibition provided a platform for Pakistani companies to explore new markets and build connections with global industry stakeholders.

Such international events can help manufacturers identify emerging market trends, strengthen business relationships and explore opportunities for product development.

The participation of Gold Brothers and Sanaulah Pro Corporation also highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s musical instrument sector to expand its international presence.

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