FPCCI Vice President Qurrat ul Ain Leads Pakistan Delegation at B57+ Business Leaders’ Summit 2026

B57+ Summit: FPCCI Vice President Qurrat ul Ain leads Pakistan’s delegation at the business leaders’ gathering in Türkiye.

Pakistan was represented at the B57+ Business Leaders’ Summit 2026 in Türkiye by a delegation led by Qurrat ul Ain, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The summit brought together business leaders and representatives from across the Islamic world. It provided a platform to strengthen trade, encourage investment and explore opportunities for international economic cooperation.

In her remarks following the event, Qurrat ul Ain expressed gratitude to the organisers and senior officials for their leadership and hospitality.

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She acknowledged the contributions of M. Rifat Hisarc?kl?o?lu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB); Abdullah Saleh Kamel, President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD); Dr. Ömer Bolat, Türkiye’s Minister of Trade; and Yousef Hassan Al-Khilawi, Secretary General of ICCD.

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Qurrat ul Ain appreciated their efforts to promote international business partnerships and strengthen economic cooperation.

Pakistani Delegation Represents National Business Community

The FPCCI Vice President also praised the Pakistani delegates for their commitment, unity and active participation.

She said their presence reflected Pakistan’s interest in building stronger international business relationships and expanding its global commercial engagement.

As delegation lead for Pakistan at the summit, Qurrat ul Ain highlighted the importance of building connections, creating business opportunities and strengthening Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

The participation underscored the potential for stronger Pakistan-Türkiye business relations and wider economic cooperation among countries of the Islamic world.

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