TDAP, NAVTTC and BRSP Join Hands to Promote Exports and Skills Development in Balochistan

Export Promotion: TDAP, NAVTTC and BRSP discuss skills development and business opportunities in Quetta.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has brought together the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) to strengthen export promotion and skills development in Balochistan.

TDAP hosted a high-level consultative meeting in Quetta on November 2, following the conclusion of the first edition of WEXNET Quetta.

The meeting brought together Engr. Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Chairman NAVTTC; Dr. Nadia Karim Shaw, Executive Director NAVTTC; Anwar Saleem Kasi, Chairman BRSP; and Dr. Tahir Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer BRSP.

Zafar Buledi, Secretary of the Population Welfare Department, Government of Balochistan, and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, also attended.

Focus on Skills, Entrepreneurship and Export Opportunities

Participants discussed ways to strengthen institutional cooperation and promote export-oriented economic activities.

The discussions covered technical and vocational training, internships, entrepreneurship and market linkages. Participants also emphasised sustainable economic opportunities for women, young people and local communities across Balochistan.

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The meeting highlighted the importance of connecting skills development with market demand. It also explored ways to help local businesses improve their export potential and competitiveness.

TDAP, NAVTTC and BRSP Agree on Joint Framework

Following detailed discussions, the three institutions agreed to establish a collaborative framework for coordinated initiatives.

The proposed cooperation will focus on:

Enhancing the export potential of local businesses.

Developing technical skills relevant to market needs.

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Strengthening local entrepreneurship.

Connecting businesses with national and international value chains.

Expanding opportunities for women and young people.

The framework aims to strengthen local enterprises and help them access wider markets.

MoUs, Seminars and Internship Programmes Planned

A key outcome was the decision to formalise two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

TDAP will sign one MoU with NAVTTC and another with BRSP. These agreements will provide a basis for joint activities to strengthen SME capacity and promote exports.

The institutions also agreed to organise joint seminars and workshops. They will plan internship programmes to provide practical experience and improve employment opportunities.

Partnership Aims to Unlock Balochistan’s Economic Potential

The initiative seeks to build stronger links between skills development, enterprise support and export promotion.

By combining institutional expertise, TDAP, NAVTTC and BRSP aim to support local businesses and develop a skilled workforce.

The collaboration marks a step towards more inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Balochistan. It also seeks to help women, youth and local communities benefit from new opportunities in national and international markets.

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