Business leaders and diplomats attend the Pakistan SADC Excellence Awards in Karachi.

The Pakistan SADC Chamber Trade Federation (PSCTF) Sindh Chapter hosted the Pakistan SADC Excellence Awards in Karachi, bringing together senior officials, diplomats, business leaders and professionals.

The ceremony recognised outstanding achievements across different fields. It also created opportunities for networking, business dialogue and strategic cooperation.

Business and Diplomatic Leaders Gather

The event brought together Consuls General, senior government officials, trade association leaders, prominent business figures and selected professionals.

Moreover, guests used the dinner to exchange views and explore potential areas of cooperation.

The organisers said the gathering aimed to strengthen professional relationships. It also encouraged new partnerships between Pakistan and businesses connected with the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Excellence Awards Recognise Achievement

The Pakistan SADC Excellence Awards recognised personalities who demonstrated leadership, dedication and achievement in their respective fields.

PSCTF Sindh Chapter President Muhammad Shoaib Qadri welcomed the distinguished guests.

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He said their participation added value to the ceremony. He also highlighted the importance of recognising people who contribute to economic and professional development.

Furthermore, Qadri said such events can encourage stronger links between business communities and professional organisations.

Focus on Pakistan-SADC Cooperation

The ceremony also highlighted the importance of stronger economic relations between Pakistan and SADC countries.

Business representatives discussed opportunities for trade, investment and strategic collaboration.

Meanwhile, the participation of diplomatic and commercial representatives created space for direct discussions.

The organisers said these interactions could help businesses identify new markets and build long-term partnerships.

Networking Creates New Opportunities

The dinner provided guests with a relaxed setting for business discussions.

In addition, participants had an opportunity to exchange ideas about trade and investment.

The organisers believe such interaction can help create practical business relationships. It can also support greater cooperation between Pakistani companies and international partners.

PSCTF Highlights Future Engagement

Muhammad Shoaib Qadri said the PSCTF Sindh Chapter would continue promoting business and professional cooperation.

He stressed the importance of creating platforms where business leaders, diplomats and professionals can communicate directly.

Moreover, he said stronger engagement can help identify new opportunities for trade and investment.

As a result, events such as the Pakistan SADC Excellence Awards can support wider economic cooperation while recognising outstanding contributions.

Ceremony Combines Recognition and Business Dialogue

The awards ceremony combined recognition of professional excellence with business networking.

At the same time, the gathering highlighted the importance of expanding Pakistan’s international commercial relationships.

The organisers said they hope future engagements will further strengthen business links with SADC countries.

Therefore, the Pakistan SADC Excellence Awards served not only as a recognition ceremony but also as a platform for dialogue, networking and potential economic cooperation.

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