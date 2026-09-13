Anthony Naveed receives appreciation for introducing the Christian Family Laws Bill 2026 in the Sindh Assembly.

The Hope and Justice Council organised a special ceremony to honour Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed for introducing the Christian Family Laws Bill 2026 in the Sindh Assembly.

The ceremony took place under the chairmanship of Hope and Justice Council Chairman Manwar June. Meanwhile, participants congratulated Anthony Naveed and presented him with a bouquet in recognition of his efforts.

According to participants, the bill marks a historic development for Pakistan’s Christian community. Moreover, they said the proposed legislation could help bring Christian family laws in line with modern social and legal requirements.

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For many participants, the initiative represents an important step after a long period without major reforms in Christian family laws. Therefore, they praised Anthony Naveed for taking the issue forward through the Sindh Assembly.

In addition, the delegation described the move as a historic development after nearly 150 years. At the same time, members expressed hope that further consultation would help build consensus among all stakeholders.

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Furthermore, they said broader discussions could make the draft acceptable to all concerned parties. As a result, the consultation process could help pave the way for successful legislation.

Delegation and Community Leaders Attend

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Minority Wing Sindh Vice President Saima Naseem Qaiser, along with Zahid Farooq, Pervez Bhatti, Faisal Iqbal, Kamran Jutt, Kulbet and other community representatives.

Meanwhile, the delegation included Faisal Iqbal, Agha Tanveer, Javed Anjum, Zahid Farooq, Pervez Bhatti, Advocate Jennifer Johnson, Pastor Adil, Kamran Jutt, Peterus and others.

In addition, participants reiterated their support for continued consultation on the proposed legislation. They also congratulated Anthony Naveed and expressed hope that the process would lead to meaningful legal reform for the Christian community.

Overall, participants described the proposed bill as an important opportunity to modernise Christian family laws and strengthen consultation with the community.

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