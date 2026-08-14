Pakistan Embassy officials and community members attend the 79th Independence Day ceremony in Beijing.

The ceremony highlighted Pakistan’s national ideals and the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

BEIJING, August 14, 2026: The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing marked the country’s 79th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chancery.

Charge d’Affaires Aizaz Khan hoisted the national flag as the national anthem played.

Embassy officials, members of the Pakistani community and their families attended the ceremony. Representatives of Chinese media, civil society and the country’s intellectual community also joined the event.

Messages from Pakistan’s leadership

Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read during the ceremony.

The messages paid tribute to those who made sacrifices during Pakistan’s freedom struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They also stressed the importance of unity, perseverance and commitment to national ideals.

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The messages called for continued efforts to build a stronger, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Pakistan-China friendship highlighted

Aizaz Khan extended Independence Day greetings to the Pakistani community in China.

He highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China. The two countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The Charge d’Affaires described the relationship as one built on deep friendship and trust.

He also praised the Pakistani diaspora in China for its contribution to Pakistan’s development.

Khan said people-to-people exchanges also play an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Students showcase national spirit

The ceremony included a photo exhibition featuring different aspects of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s life.

Students from Pakistan Embassy College Beijing also presented performances during the event.

Their performances conveyed messages of perseverance, determination and hard work.

The programme reflected the spirit of Pakistan’s Independence Day while bringing together the Pakistani community and Chinese guests.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to Pakistan’s progress and stronger relations between Pakistan and China.

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