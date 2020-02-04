Pakistan, Malaysia agree to build strong economic partnership

Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to build a strong economic partnership and work together on issues affecting the Muslim Ummah.

The understanding came at talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at Putrajaya.

The two sides agreed for regular discussions to strengthen the trade and investment relations by removing barriers in key areas and develop linkages between the private sectors of two countries.

Both the sides also expressed commitment to build stronger ties in the areas of defense, law enforcement, tourism and education.

They agreed to more exchanges at different levels to set the future direction of bilateral relationship. The two sides reaffirmed commitment to ensure stronger collaboration amongst various ministries and agencies to enhance friendship and understanding between the two peoples.

Later addressing a joint news conference along with the Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Mahathir Mohamad for standing by Pakistan on Kashmir dispute and speaking against the injustices being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan said unfortunately a very radical and extremist government has taken over India which has put the Kashmiri people in an open prison.

The Prime Minister regretted that India also threatened Malasiya for supporting the Kashmir cause and cut their palm oil exports from the country. He said Pakistan will do its best to compensate for that by importing the Malaysian palm oil.

Imran Khan said that given the close affinity between the peoples of both the countries, there is great scope of further improving trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He said the idea is to develop a much closer relationship and also doing joint ventures in the defense sector.

The Prime Minister said he would like to attend the next Kuala Lumpur Summit. He said this will not affect Pakistan’s relationship with other Muslim countries. He said the forum will help promote unity amongst the Muslim Ummah.

He said it is important for the Muslim countries to educate the western world and non Muslim countries about the true teachings of Islam. He said we are working on a joint media that not only projects the positive image of Islam and fight Islamophobia but also educate the young Muslim generation about Islam.

In his remarks, the Malaysian Prime Minister said Pakistan and Malaysia have multifaceted relations and this visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan reflects the commitment to further promote these relations. He said we have set a stage for a new phase in the relationship saying his country will continue to foster and deepen relations with Pakistan.

Mahathir Mohamad said we also discussed the current situation in Muslim Ummah including the Palestine. He said we have agreed to increase the collaborative efforts to uphold the true values of Islam and promote the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

The two sides also signed an extradition treaty.

Delegation level talks between Pakistan and Malaysia also held at Putrajaya.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Pakistani delegation while the Malaysian side by its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and ways and means to further expand their relations in different fields including trade, economy and tourism.

PM Imran visits Seri Perdana

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Seri Perdana, the official residence of Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Mrs. Mahathir Mohamad Dr. Siti Hasmah Hj Mohd Ali received the Prime Minister upon arrival at Seri Perdana.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad hosted a Luncheon in honour of Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the delegation of Pakistan at Seri Perdana.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for home after concluding a successful visit to Malaysia. He was seen off at the airport by the Malaysian Foreign and Defense Ministers.

Like this: Like Loading...