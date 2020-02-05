Hareem Farooq
ENTERTAINMENT

Hareem Farooq Ready to Take Over the first PISA Awards

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Actress and producer Hareem Farooq have been announced as the host, along with an exciting solo performance, for the first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) scheduled to be held in Dubai on Feb 7th, 2020. 

After becoming the first female celebrity to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2018, and having hosted the Hum Awards for two consecutive years, the talented star is not a new name in the hosting game, however, this is the first time Hareem Farooq will be doing a solo performance on stage at an awards function. 

  • Hareem Farooq
  • Hareem Farooq

“I am really excited to be a part of this great platform, and I am sure it is going to be an amazing night for the Pakistani entertainment industry.,” stated Hareem Farooq, who is also nominated in the best actress category for her role in the 2019 flick “Heer Maan Ja”. “I am also honored by the recognition PISA has given to our film Heer Maan Ja, which is also nominated in 5 award categories.” she further added. 

The PISA awards are set to take place at the Coca Cola arena in Dubai on 7th February 2020.

About Hareem Farooq:

Hareem Farooq is a leading Pakistani actress and model who began her career in 2012 with the theatre play “Pawnay 14 August” and “Aangan Terha”. She made her big-screen debut with a leading role in the 2013 thriller film “Siyaah” and has been garnering praises ever since. After a successful acting career, the star went on to co-produce “Janaan” in 2016 followed by the 2018 blockbuster “Parchi”, and the recently released “Heer Maan Ja”. She has also starred in famous dramas including “Diyar-e-Dil”, “Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka”, “Mere Humdum Mere Dost” and more.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Junaid Khan
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Junaid Khan to Play Lead with Ayeza Khan and Momal Sheikh in His Next!

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Junaid Khan– the musician turned actor has undoubtedly proven to us that he is one of the most versatile actors of our industry and now Junaid Khan is playing the lead role in the latest drama alongside Ayeza Khan and Momal Sheikh. The drama serial will be directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and […]
ENTERTAINMENT

TEEFA IN TROUBLE ,KFC collaborates jelly fish entertainment

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KFC Pakistan in collaboration with Jellyfish Entertainment hosted the media junket for their upcoming movie “Teefa in Trouble”, which will hit cinemas on 20th July 2018. KFC is the official promotional partner for the movie which looks quite promising with the extraordinary talent and a vivid and dramatic look. The event drew media and bloggers […]
ENTERTAINMENT

Depilex Announced as the Official Hair and Makeup Partner for the 7th Hum Awards

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Award-winning beauty clinic and institute Depilex announced as the official hair and makeup partner for the Hum Style Awards 2019. After a successful collaboration for the 6th Hum Awards 2018, Depilex has once again entered into a partnership with the most anticipated award show of the season. The pioneers of the beauty industry […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.