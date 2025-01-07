ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (INP): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah said on Tuesday that Pakistan had made tremendous achievements in the sports arena during past few months. Delivering his speech at the opening ceremony of Media Cricket League 2025, he said upcoming International Cricket Council's Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan will proved to be a landmark achievement of the country. The minister congratulated the organizers and sponsors of this event and thanked them for promotion of positive activities like sports. He said that Shalimar Cricket Ground was a beautiful and scenic stadium in the foothills of Margallas and the spectators were going to watch good entertainment. He said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will also award the winner and runner up teams of the event. Tarar said that Shangai Cooperation Organization summit hosted in Islamabad was a manifestation that Pakistan was capable of organizing big events. He remarked that hosting the Champions Trophy will improve Pakistan's positive and soft image in the world.