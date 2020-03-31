HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Pakistan, its missions in Iran working to assist Zaireen: Aisha Farooqui

Theazb Web Desk 15 hours ago
The government of Pakistan and its missions in Iran are working together through mutual consultation to assist thousands of Zaireen since outbreak of Coronavirus in Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said all facilities are being upgraded and strengthened at Taftan border to deal with the unprecedented situation.

The Spokesperson informed that although the Pakistan-Iran border is closed at present, it will be opened to allow Pakistani nationals to enter their homeland.

