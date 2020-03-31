Not just Pakistan, the whole world is facing economic ups and downs: Hanif Gohar

Pakistan’s economic situation is not good what do you think?

Muhammad Hanif Gohar: Why are we only talking about the deterioration of Pakistan’s economy? Look at the situation of neighboring countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia and India. It would be unfair to say that the whole world is suffering from economic fluctuations, In this context, targeting Pakistan alone is not entirely correct. If everyone knows the economic situation of the time that the government took over, Pakistan cannot separate itself from the world. It cannot be that Pakistan does not care about anyone including the IMF, the World Bank, and the FATF. If you run your own country then these countries are left alone. You are compelled to go along with the global financial institutions because the country has a very difficult membership and as a member of the global financial institutions and other institutions. The government did not want to borrow from the IMF. Imran Khan said in his speech that he should come Won’t go to the MF, but when he realized how tight he was, then he had to revise his decisions and critics gave him the name of Utron, even though the present Prime Minister’s U-turn Was in the interest of the nation.

How long do you see the public receiving the promises of the current government?

Mohammed Hanif Gohar: I understand that the government has said for 2 years about the consequences of the current government’s struggles and efforts, but in the view of crocodiles, revenue will have to wait for 3 years. Will start to look better. At present, corruption levels in Pakistan are declining significantly. Corruption at the top level has started to decline. But it will take some time to eliminate corruption at the lower levels. I have just come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The system of health, police and revenue is much better than before, but no improvement has been seen in these areas in Sindh. Azam Khan is fixing some institutions. The courts are also working for social reforms. If the companies recover, the country will start to grow and the bribe market will gradually start to disappear. S will.

The cost of hydro-electric gas is increasing the business cost; does it need to be reduced immediately?

Mohammed Hanif Gohar: We have repeatedly requested the government that if exports are to be increased then electricity tariff will have to be subsidized on gas, the exports of the neighboring countries which were released from us later would be exported from Pakistan. It is doubling that unless the neighboring countries give the same to the businessmen or exporters, the increase in domestic exports is not possible as far as the refund is concerned when the government will sit down with the businessman’s refund and pay the refund. How long will they take their money with interest from the banks and run it? The government should pay the refund on time.

What are the benefits given by the government for the development of the real estate sector?

Mohammed Hanif Gohar: The government wants to give concessions to the real estate sector but currently the hands of the government are tied. However, the government knows that if the sector is granted concessions then there will be 72 industries associated with it. The slogan of millions of jobs will be fulfilled, but unfortunately after the government borrowed from the IMF and other agencies, now the government has to seek dictation from global organizations in every respect. Was the chairman of the Office of Builders and Developers (settled) at that time the matter was settled with the previous government on a fixed tax regime? This corruption can be overcome and the businessman also knows how much to pay the tax. I had also received a notification from the then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had expressed this in his speech. At the time of the settlement, we were bringing a fixed tax regime but unfortunately the issues with regard to real estate valuation were so high that we remained involved in the matter for 8 months and only four months after the implementation of the fixed tax regime, it was abolished. Because bureaucracy doesn’t want corruption to end. If the law of fixed tax regimes goes into effect, Egypt is the first day that gets to know how to work any tax.

Does the present government agree with fixed tax?

Mohammed Hanif Gohar: We discussed the same issue with the present government. The Prime Minister also expressed interest in the fixed tax regime and he promised a meeting after which a delegation of 56 people would go to Islamabad. We were ready and the Prime Minister assured that he would sit down and announce a fixed tax regime for the real estate sector. We had also booked flights, but at the last minute we were told to cancel the meeting at night. When asked about the reasons, a federal minister told us that the IMF did not like the law of the fixed tax regime. It shows how much we are compelled to accept the policies we have created after borrowing from global agencies. If the government wants to create policies even if it does not, it is a pity that despite the efforts, we have fixed tax could not enforce Regime’s law.

Where has the issue of one window operation facility for the real estate sector come from?

Mohammad Hanif Gohar: One window operation for small houses has been started. The World Bank has also given some grants to this. A counter has been established in Sindh Building Control Authority but it is for a limited class. One-window operators waiting for operation. Abad, Businessman and Real Estate Sector want us to have one window operation so that we have to get acquainted with someone and we can do our application online and get their approval online but currently we do not have this facility. Given that our Association has long wanted the One Window Operation to begin soon as we understand that the less human interaction, the greater the transparency of the activities.

GDA has allowed development works in Gwadar, what will be the benefit?

Mohammed Hanif Gohar: The Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) has called on the DG of Gwadar to lift the ban on development works in Gwadar. After that its notification was issued. Gwadar has been a political center since the beginning. Many people have gone there and drowned. Sometimes the development of Gwadar is talked about intensively, after which ordinary people go to Gwadar and invest and there are problems. On arrival, they used to leave their capital and come back, but after the new DG has been lifted ban, it is hoped that Gwadar will develop and I think that Gwadar should be developed as Gwadar is part of Pakistan and which Chinese working in style hope Gwadar will rise and real estate sector will accelerate

What are the real estate sector proposals in the new budget?

Mohammed Hanif Gohar: Writes all proposals regarding budget to the government. The Association of Builders and Developers has begun the task of formulating new fiscal year budget proposals after the completion of the work. If the government incorporates our proposals into the budget, everyone will see how important the real estate sector is to the country’s construction and development. Fixed tax regimes and low cost housing projects are a top priority if the government low cost housing scheme Imran Khan’s dream of building 5 lakh houses will be fulfilled if he works according to the suggestions made on the settlement. Make

Gohar Group of Companies spends 50% of its revenues on welfare work

The Gohar Group of Companies has decided to promote welfare programs under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Gohar Group of Companies is spending 50% of its revenues on welfare work.

The Gohar Group of Companies is setting up a hospital in Malir area of ​​Karachi with its expenditure in collaboration with the Al-Mustafa Trust. The Gohar Group of Companies has decided to make 200 beds a hospital in Indus Hospital Kommanshara district, while the Skills Foundation for promotion of technical training, due to poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lack of medical facilities in the 2005 earthquake.

A vocational training institute will be established in Mansehra district, after which the survivors of Mansehra those who do not continue their education after matriculation and internship will be taught skills. All the work of the Gohar Group of Companies is ongoing in charity, and no one gets donated for the help you are providing.

The Gohar Group of Companies is focusing on free education, free health and free vocational training. The Gohar Group of Companies is also working with the Almighty Trust who wants children to go out for higher education and the children who are nominated by the Dean are being funded by higher education. He is also responsible for the scholarship of the University.

