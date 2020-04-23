ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Shan Baig with his Wife Michelle

Shan Baig

KARACHI – Shan Baig (born 23 October 1990) is an accomplished and versatile actor we have in the industry since 2015 and is winning the hearts of people with his impactful performances.

He got married to Michelle Saifee Rajpoot in 2019 and is living a blessed life. He made his acting debut and worked in different channels drama serials such as Ume Haniya, Ishq Ya Rabba, Roshni, Babul Ka Angna and Manjdhar He has 3 sibling’s two brothers and one sister.

