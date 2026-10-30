Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026 Opens in Karachi with Discounts of Over 50%

Furniture Trade Show 2026 opens at Karachi Expo Centre with discounts of over 50% on selected products.

The second edition of the Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026, titled Allama Iqbal, opened at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday, offering visitors discounts of more than 50% on a wide range of furniture.

The three-day exhibition will continue until Sunday, November 1. Leading furniture companies and manufacturers from across Pakistan are displaying their products, latest designs and household furniture collections.

Furniture Industry Leaders Attend Opening Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony took place at Hall No. 4 of the Expo Centre Karachi.

Senior Central President of the All Pakistan Furniture Association Rana Waheed attended as a special guest. Deputy General Secretary Khurram Sheikh and Sindh Furniture Association Vice President Haseeb Akhlaq also joined the ceremony.

Other attendees included Horizon Events Founder Rashid Ansari, association office-bearers, furniture industry representatives, industrialists, exhibitors and members of the public.

The Roshaan’s is sponsoring the event, while Horizon Events is organising the exhibition. Media Hub (Pvt) Ltd is serving as its media partner.

Visitors Offered Discounts of Over 50%

The exhibition offers special discounts of more than 50% on selected furniture products.

The organisers say the offers provide an opportunity for families preparing for weddings, people furnishing new homes and customers seeking household furniture.

Visitors can explore a wide range of products under one roof, including:

Modern furniture designs

Bedroom sets

Sofa sets

Dining tables

Other household furniture

The exhibition allows customers to compare products and explore different designs and price options in one location.

Exhibition Aims to Promote Local Furniture Industry

Organisers said the event aims to promote Pakistan’s furniture industry and create business opportunities for local manufacturers.

They also want to make quality furniture more accessible to the public through competitive prices and special exhibition offers.

The organisers have invited Karachi residents to visit Hall No. 4 on Saturday and Sunday. They particularly encouraged families making wedding preparations to explore the available products and discounts.

The Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026 will remain open at the Karachi Expo Centre until November 1.

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