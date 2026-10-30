KCCI Honours Trader Leader Ilyas Memon for Services to Karachi’s Business Community

KCCI President Talat Mahmood presents an honorary shield to Ilyas Memon in recognition of his services to Karachi traders.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has honoured prominent business personality and Tariq Road Traders Alliance President Ilyas Memon for his longstanding services to Karachi’s trading community.

KCCI organised a ceremony at its head office to recognise Memon’s efforts for traders’ welfare, commercial activities and the representation of traders’ concerns at various forums.

KCCI President Talat Mahmood attended as the chief guest. He presented an honorary shield to Memon and the Tariq Road Traders Alliance executive committee.

KCCI President Praises Ilyas Memon’s Leadership

Speaking at the ceremony, Mahmood described Memon as a sincere, fearless and trader-friendly leader.

He praised Memon for bringing Tariq Road traders together on one platform and raising their legitimate concerns.

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Mahmood said KCCI would continue to encourage business leaders who work for traders’ welfare and strengthen commercial activities.

Memon Dedicates Award to Tariq Road Traders

After receiving the shield, Memon thanked Mahmood and KCCI office-bearers for recognising his services.

He said the award belonged to every small and large trader on Tariq Road who had supported the alliance.

Memon pledged to continue working with KCCI to improve Karachi’s economy and address the concerns of the trading community.

Trade Representatives Attend Ceremony

KCCI vice presidents, former office-bearers and representatives of various trade alliances attended the event.

Members of the Tariq Road Traders Alliance executive committee also joined the ceremony. They included Nasir Mahmood, Ilyas Butt, Saleem Ahmed Unar, Muhammad Aslam, Sabir, Pasha, Zahid Shah and Tahir.

Organisers also acknowledged their contributions to the alliance’s activities.

Participants stressed the importance of stronger cooperation between KCCI and trade organisations across Karachi.

The ceremony highlighted the role of business associations in representing traders, supporting commercial activity and promoting cooperation within the city’s business community.

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