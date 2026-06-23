Karachi — June 23, 2026: Pakistan’s monetary policy framework has been made more transparent after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced a series of new communication reforms, including the release of an advance schedule for Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for fiscal year 2027.

The State Bank of Pakistan (State Bank of Pakistan) said the updated calendar is part of efforts to improve predictability in monetary policy formulation and strengthen public communication.

Under the new measures, the central bank will increase post-MPC press conferences from two to four per year. The Governor will now address media following MPC meetings held in July, October, January and April.

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The SBP also announced that presentations prepared by its staff for post-MPC analyst briefings will be published on its official website one day after each meeting. The move is aimed at improving transparency around the central bank’s decision-making process and strengthening confidence among stakeholders.

In another change, the publication timeline for MPC minutes has been streamlined. The minutes will now be released by the end of the fourth week following each meeting, instead of a less defined schedule.

Officials said the reforms are aligned with SBP’s Strategic Plan “Vision 2028,” which focuses on improving monetary policy transmission, anchoring inflation expectations, and supporting a gradual shift toward an inflation-targeting regime.

The central bank said the new communication framework is designed to make policy decisions more accessible and data-driven, while improving market understanding of economic conditions.