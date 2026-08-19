Pakistan condemns an Israeli strike on a Syrian air base near Aleppo.

Islamabad calls the attack a violation of international law and urges the international community to hold Israel accountable.

Pakistan Condemns Israeli Strike on Syrian Air Base, Warns of Regional Risks

Subtitle: Islamabad calls the attack a violation of international law and urges the international community to hold Israel accountable.

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as an “unprovoked” Israeli attack on a Syrian air base, warning that continued military actions could further threaten peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Office said Israel’s strikes represented a serious violation of international law. Islamabad also expressed solidarity with the Syrian people and reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel strikes Syrian military base

Syria’s state-run Ekhbariya television reported that Israel carried out eight airstrikes on the runway and storage facilities at the Abu al-Duhur base near Aleppo.

The strikes reportedly targeted the base in northwestern Syria. A military source and a civilian living near the site said the attack caused no casualties.

The Israeli strike has nevertheless increased tensions around Syria, where regional powers continue to compete over security and military influence.

The Foreign Office said such actions could further undermine regional peace and stability.

Pakistan calls for international action

Islamabad urged the international community to take steps against repeated violations of international law by Israeli forces.

The Foreign Office also called for accountability over actions that it said contribute to instability in the region.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and prosperity.

The statement came as several governments reacted to the latest Israeli operation and its potential impact on Syria’s fragile security situation.

US envoy calls attack an escalation

US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack confirmed that Israel carried out the strikes on the base, according to reports.

Barrack criticised the operation and described it as an unnecessary escalation.

He urged all parties to prioritise diplomatic dialogue instead of allowing further military incidents to develop.

His comments highlighted tensions over Washington’s efforts to support Syria’s new government and promote greater regional stability.

Israel cites security concerns

Israel did not immediately accept direct responsibility for the strikes. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later issued a statement explaining Israel’s security concerns.

The statement said Israel and Syria had agreed to maintain the existing security situation.

It accused Syria of moving towards allowing Turkish forces to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo.

Israel said it had warned Syria that such a deployment could threaten Israeli security. Damascus, however, rejected the justification for the attacks.

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Syria and Türkiye reject Israeli claims

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani called for an end to Israeli attacks.

He said Damascus would continue pursuing diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli military action against Syria.

Türkiye also criticised Israel’s position. Ankara said Israeli statements attempted to justify what it described as unlawful attacks against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Turkish government said Israel should not use security claims to legitimise military action against Syrian territory.

Base has long military history

The Abu al-Duhur base lies about 70 kilometres east of the Turkish border.

The facility stopped operating as a dedicated military airfield in 2013. During Syria’s long civil war, different factions controlled the base at various times.

Israel has carried out repeated strikes against Syrian targets since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Most previous attacks have focused on government-linked sites in southern and central Syria. The latest strike near Aleppo marks another development in Israel’s continuing military activity inside Syrian territory.

Pakistan’s latest statement adds to international concern over the expanding security tensions in Syria and calls for greater respect for international law.

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