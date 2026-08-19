Sophie Adenot makes history during her first spacewalk outside the International Space Station

The 44-year-old astronaut completes a landmark spacewalk outside the International Space Station alongside NASA astronaut Anil Menon

French astronaut Sophie Adenot made history on Tuesday by becoming the first French woman to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Adenot, 44, ventured outside the ISS alongside American astronaut Anil Menon during a six-and-a-half-hour mission. The pair worked about 400 kilometres above Earth as they prepared to replace an antenna used to maintain communication between the station and mission control in Houston.

Adenot’s achievement makes her the second European woman to conduct a spacewalk, following Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti’s mission in 2022.

A historic mission outside the ISS

Adenot exited the International Space Station and quickly reported that she felt well.

NASA said the astronauts’ main task involved replacing an antenna that supports communication between the ISS and mission control.

The Sophie Adenot spacewalk marked an important milestone for France and European space exploration.

The astronauts could be heard talking and laughing during the operation in footage released by NASA.

Thomas Pesquet remains the last French astronaut to have completed a spacewalk before Adenot’s historic mission.

Macron hails French achievement

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Adenot’s achievement and described it as a moment of “French pride”.

Her accomplishment also prompted widespread praise from political and public figures in France.

Adenot’s mission represents another milestone in the growing participation of European astronauts in complex operations outside the space station.

Her achievement also adds to France’s long history of involvement in human spaceflight and European space programmes.

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Team supports spacewalk from inside

While Adenot and Menon worked outside the station, other astronauts remained inside to support the operation.

Flight engineer Jack Hathaway and station commander Jessica Meir helped their colleagues prepare for the spacewalk.

They also monitored the astronauts and operated a robotic arm designed to assist with the antenna work.

The coordination between astronauts inside and outside the ISS was crucial to completing the operation safely.

Preparation was key to the mission

Adenot said the work behind the scenes was essential to a successful spacewalk.

She explained that preparation began several days before the astronauts opened the station’s hatch.

Her training included repeated rehearsals and detailed preparations designed to prepare the crew for the demanding conditions outside the ISS.

The mission highlights the extensive planning required before astronauts can safely work in space.

Adenot’s historic spacewalk now places her among the growing number of European astronauts who have carried out work outside the International Space Station.

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