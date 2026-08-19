India move closer to victory after reducing Sri Lanka to 84-4 in the Galle Test

Manav Suthar strikes twice as India leave Sri Lanka needing 288 more runs with six wickets remaining on a tense fourth day.

India moved within touching distance of victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka after reducing the hosts to 84-4 while defending a target of 372 in Galle.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed two wickets as Sri Lanka’s top order struggled on a turning pitch. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha then steadied the innings to take their side safely to the close.

India had earlier been dismissed for 193 in their second innings. Rishabh Pant led the scoring with an aggressive 66, while Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul also made important contributions.

India set Sri Lanka a daunting target

India entered the final phase of the match with a commanding advantage after building a 371-run overall lead.

Sri Lanka’s first innings ended at 284 after India had posted 462. Sonal Dinusha made 100 for the hosts, while Suthar took four wickets.

India then added another 193 despite losing wickets regularly. Pant’s 66 proved particularly valuable as the visitors established a target that would require an exceptional chase.

The India vs Sri Lanka Test now appears firmly in India’s control, although rain could still influence the final result.

Sri Lanka lose four early wickets

Sri Lanka suffered an early collapse during the chase.

Nishan Madushka Fernando fell for six after edging a hook shot from Mohammed Siraj to fine leg.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, brought into the team as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal, lasted only one delivery. Suthar trapped him lbw for a golden duck.

Prasidh Krishna then removed Kamindu Mendis for two.

Lahiru Udara became Suthar’s second victim after Dhruv Jurel took a low catch at close range.

Sri Lanka questioned the decision because replays appeared to show the ball possibly touching the ground before Jurel completed the catch. The third umpire nevertheless upheld the dismissal.

De Silva and Dinusha provide resistance

With Sri Lanka reduced to 47-4, Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha prevented further damage.

De Silva remained unbeaten on 31 at stumps, while Dinusha was 25 not out. The pair guided Sri Lanka to 84-4 after 34 overs.

The hosts still require 288 runs to reach the 372-run target.

Sri Lanka have more than 90 overs available on the final day, but the deteriorating pitch could make batting increasingly difficult.

Rain, however, could provide Sri Lanka with an unexpected route to safety. Weather has already interrupted several sessions during the match, and further showers are forecast for the final day.

Pant creates Test history

Earlier, Rishabh Pant produced another aggressive innings under pressure.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 66 and reached 100 Test sixes faster than any player before him. He achieved the landmark in his 89th Test innings, surpassing former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist’s previous mark of 130 innings.

Pant struck eight fours and two sixes during his innings.

Devdutt Padikkal also continued his excellent form. After scoring 167 in India’s first innings, he added 44 in the second.

KL Rahul contributed 35, while Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando caused significant damage with figures of 4-31.

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India’s bowlers take control

Suthar has emerged as one of India’s key performers in the match.

The spinner claimed four wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings before adding two more during the fourth-day chase.

Siraj and Krishna also played important roles as India dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order.

The Galle surface is expected to offer increasing assistance to spin as the Test enters its final day. Sri Lanka’s batting line-up therefore faces a difficult task if it is to survive long enough to force a draw.

India need six wickets for victory, while Sri Lanka require 288 runs.

The final day could therefore produce a decisive finish unless rain intervenes.

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