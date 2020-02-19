PAKISTAN

Pakistan completes journey from terrorism to tourism: Firdous

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed the confidence that Pakistan has successfully completed its journey from terrorism to tourism.

She was addressing a joint news briefing along with CEO National Disaster Risk Management Fund retired Lieutenant General, Nadeem Ahmed in Islamabad on Wednesday evening.

The SAPM said UN chief’s remarks about tourism in Pakistan vindicates government’s stance that Pakistan has emerged as an attractive destination for tourism and investment. 

She said National Disaster Risk Management Fund has decided to launch development projects in various areas of Balochistan which are vulnerable to drought or floods. 

The Special Assistant said international donors’ agencies have assured to provide financial assistance to National Disaster Risk Management Fund for implementation of its projects. 

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated National Disaster Risk Management Fund for chalking out pro-active strategy to overcome disasters, including floods and earthquakes.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General, retired, Nadeem Ahmed said the government is planning to introduce risk financing strategy in coordination with provincial governments.

Muhammad Saleem
