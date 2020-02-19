Rizwan Jaffar received congratulations on CSR Targets 2020

KARACHI – SyedTurab Shah Group Head Marketing Daily Ausaf with Mr. Shabhaz Aslam G M /Heaf Corporate Communications SSGC, Main Zahid Hussain Vice-Chairman BMP, Kaukab Iqbal chairman CAP, Rehan Hashmi Chairman DMC west AND Ms. Urooj Fatima Anwar Branch Manager Silk Bank Congratulate Rizwan Jaffar and Youth Parliament on conducting a great show CSR Targets 2020 – Conference & Awards
Related Articles
Emirates takes home five awards in one week ending with big win at the ULTRAs as “Best Airline in the World”
DUBAI – Emirates made a clean sweep this week with award wins across multiple countries – from Russia and Belgium to the UAE – a testament to the airline’s consistent delivery of industry-leading travel experiences for its diverse customer base, and its commitment to investing in innovative products that will ensure its customers fly better. Emirates […]
Diamond Foam, Science of Sleep Since 1974
Profoundly devoted to the values of excellence and craftsmanship, Diamond Foam embodies a distinctively Pakistani form of elegance. Knowing that our days are defined by how we spend our nights, we researched the science behind sleep to set the international standards for comfort and sophistication. Since 1974, we have been making your dream bed as […]
SECMC, IUCN launches first ever Fauna-Flora survey of Tharparkar
Aiming at long-term biodiversity conservation in an ecologically rich region of Thar, the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) through Thar Foundation and Pakistan’s top environmental body International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has launched a first ever survey of the fauna and flora of Tharparkar. The survey will assess the existing state of biodiversity […]
